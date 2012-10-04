Most Wanted: Victor Rodriguez

The search continues for a man who shot four people in Coffee County nearly two weeks ago. The suspect who's on the run goes by several different names: Victor Rodriguez, AKA Benjamin Mora, AKA David Rios.

Authorities say he also has many victims one of whom remains in critical condition. Coffee County investigators say he who opened fire September 23 at Grove Mobile Home Park on Highway 441. Four people were seriously injured and rushed to hospitals. It all stemmed from a disagreement.

He took off running prompting a massive manhunt, but he managed to get away. His only prior records are traffic citations but Rodriguez, Mora, or Rios-- whichever name he chooses to go by is considered armed and dangerous.

It's possible he's still in south Georgia and investigators don't believe he's left the southeastern United States. He likes to style his beard and is known to frequent Latino nightclubs and bars.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Coffee County's anonymous hotline at 912-383-8477.

