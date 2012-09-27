BUSTED: Joshua Jackson

Joshua Jackson becomes a two time member of WALB's Most Wanted.

We featured him two weeks ago as a suspect in two hold ups in Dougherty County. Now he's accused of a third in Albany.

21-year-old Joshua Jackson is wanted for armed robberies at the Pit Stop and Fast Lane convenience stores in August.

But police say he's also the masked gunman who robbed the Subway on South Slappey September 20th and fired shots inside the restaurant.

The terrifying crime all caught on surveillance cameras. Luckily, no one was hurt but it appears this is becoming a pattern and police want him off the streets as soon as possible.

Now Jackson had a Swift Street address but frequents the Pine Street mobile home park.

A suspect in three robberies, he's considered armed and dangerous.

And if you have any information about Jackson's whereabouts call CrimeStoppers at 229-436-TIPS. You can remain anonymous and still earn a reward.

Copyright 2012 WALB. All rights reserved.