Most Wanted Frederick Williams

Take a close look 34-year-old Frederick Williams. He's the man police say opened fire outside an east Albany restaurant.

Williams has been on the run since April 19th. That's when he's accused of shooting at 26-year-old Aretavis Washington outside the Hot Dog King on Cordele Road. It happened in broad daylight and could have injured innocent people.

He took off in a silver Mercedes Benz.

Williams, who goes by the name Fred, is wanted on charges of aggravated assault, possession of firearm during a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He's been sentenced twice to prison since 1997 for robbery.

Williams may be working as a truck driver and could be in and out of the area. He's 5 foot 9 about 200 pounds.

He has braids in this picture but he could have cut his hair.

If you know where Frederick Williams call Crime Stoppers at 229-436-TIPS. You could earn a reward.

