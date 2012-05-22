Phillip Phillips knocked his final American Idol Performance out of the park tonight. The judges gave him a standing ovation after he performed "Home," a song you could soon hear him signing on the radio if he wins the competition.

Hundreds of people watched tonight's show on a big screen at the Albany Civic Center. We'll hear from fans who attended tonight's viewing and voting party.

And Albany City Commissioners talk about funding for the police department tonight as they continue to work on the city budget for the next fiscal year. We've got more tonight at 11:00.