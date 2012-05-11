Phillip Phillips is coming home!

WALB is following the events planed for the triumphant return of Leesburg's Phillip Phillips, star of American Idol.

Get ready to welcome Phillip Phillips back home for the first time since he hit the big time.

They kept the suspense going Thursday night on American Idol. Phillip had to wait until the last minute to find out he's in the final three on the show.

That means Phillip will take a private jet back to south Georgia. He will arrive in Albany at 10:00 p.m. Friday night. Fans are invited to greet him at Eagles of America, next to the airport terminal.

There will be a big homecoming celebration in Lee County Saturday that will be featured on American Idol next week.

El Maya Mexican restaurant on Old Dawson Road in Albany brought in a couple of extra televisions Thursday night so fans could watch Phillip and cheer him on. The restaurant is supporting Phillip after he gave them a shoutout last night on live television.

Fans watching him at El Maya tonight were thrilled he made it into the final three. Three year-old Riley Luckey said, "We came to see Phillip Phillips on television."

Herbert Brown said, "I just got much respect for people who do what they want to do and follow their heart and their dreams, so it's much love."

Phillip may stop by El Maya and his father's pawn shop on his trip back to south Georgia. He'll definitely return to his alma mater for a concert.

You're encouraged to line the streets of Leesburg for a welcome home parade. It starts at 2:30 Saturday at Starksville Avenue and runs up Highway 32 to Lee County High School.

Phillip will perform a free concert at the football stadium beginning at 3:00. Gates open at 2:00.

