At a contentious Dougherty County School Board meeting tonight, members demanded answers from the Superintendent about why administrators reimbursed a family for money paid to bond a student out of jail after she was arrested at school. Find out if members were satisfied with the answers they heard.

Plus, a horrible motorcycle crash on a south Georgia highway. A man was killed and a woman was critically injured in Ocilla.

And the Governor signs a bill nicknamed Nancy's Law after Dougherty County Probate Court Judge Nancy Stephenson. Find out why the General Assembly passed a bill just for her, tonight at 11:00.