Could the next Phillip Phillips have just been discovered?

Singers who would love to follow in the footsteps of Phillip Phillips competed Friday night for a title he won. The American Idol finalist won his category in the Albany Star Talent Showcase last year.

20 contestants competed in the finals of this year's contest Friday at the Civic Center. Organizers say it's good entertainment and a great way to highlight the outstanding talent in south Georgia.

Recreation and Parks Department Deputy Director Derrell Smith said, "It's family oriented. Again, it's a way for musicians in this town who normally wouldn't get a chance to show their musical talents, it gives them a platform, and you never know. Phillip Phillips started in this competition, and we see where he's at now."

Here are the first place winners in the various age categories.

8 - 15 Jenna Brooks

16 - 21 Rachel Adams

22 - 35 Chanal Oliver

36 - 49 Bill Borminy

50+ Willie Me Strawder