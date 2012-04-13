Tonight at 11:00

Albany Dougherty Drug Unit agents ended up charging six people after an afternoon raid at a northwest Albany home. Agents say it was set up for drive-through drugs. Dealers cut a hidden driveway to the property from a Phoebe North parking lot, so people could drive in, buy drugs, and leave without being seen from the road.

The Sumter County School Board chairperson defends the board's sudden decision to fire Supt. Roy Brooks. Hear why another member says it's a big mistake. We'll also have reaction from parents.

And you'll have a couple of dozen opportunities over the next few months to enjoy a canoe trip down the Flint River while supporting the Flint Riverquarium. The attraction's 2012 series of river tours begins this weekend. We've got details at 11:00.