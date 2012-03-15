Phillips continues on American Idol - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Phillips continues on American Idol

Phillip Phillips remains one of the favorites to win American Idol.

The Leesburg singer was one of the top vote getters after this week's live performances.

They announced early on Thursday night's show that Phillips made it through to next week.

The judges were impressed with how well he performed last night even though he was coming off surgery for kidney stones.

He'll perform again live next Wednesday.

Copyright 2012 WALB.  All rights reserved.  

Powered by Frankly