Daycare worker accused of molestation

A south Georgia daycare center worker is in jail tonight charged with child molestation, and investigators believe there are multiple victims.

60 year-old Shelton Floyd worked as a driver and child care instructor at Upon Eagle's Wings Child Development Center in Tifton.

Tift County Sheriff's investigators arrested him today and charged him with one count of child molestation, but they say they plan to file more charges.

They won't tell us if they think the molestation happened at the child center. Right now, they're only saying they are investigating to see if children there are victims.

They promise to release more details on the case tomorrow.