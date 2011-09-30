WALB News Archives, October, 2011 - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

WALB News Archives, October, 2011

By Dave Miller, Digital Executive Producer
Connect

Saturday  10/1/2011
3 children killed in Valdosta house fire
Arrest made in teen's murder
Darton men's soccer downs Perimeter
Finalists sing to win Albany Star
Opening night big success for Sherwood
Party in Pink for Breast Cancer
Pedestrian hit and killed on US 82 in Cuthbert
Rams put up 57 in Circle City Classic win
Thomasville's Clayton chooses Charlotte
Three children dead in Valdosta fire
Two violent crimes connected to one man
Westover hosts 30th annual cross country meet

 

Sunday 10/2/2011
Albany newlyweds make their national debut
Driver burns alive after crashing into apartment
Man shot to death in Cordele
One killed when Vehicle crashes into apartment
Randolph County man hit in drive

 

Monday 10/3/2011
Albany man struck by Dougherty Co. School bus
Arrest made in Cordele shooting death
Autopsy shows children died from smoke inhalation
Be on the lookout for fraudulent checks
Butterfly release salutes domestic victims
Car wrecks after striking school bus
'Courageous' sells tickets
Deep South Fair returns to T'ville
Digging Deeper: GA's Death Row
Fate of dilapidated homes to be decided in court
Habitat for Humanity to finish Albany home soon
Jackson Lowe funeral held
Lithonia woman wins $25M with ‘wrong' ticket
Lowndes Co. man dies in crash
Man killed in Lowndes Co. rollover
Monroe's Whitfield makes first college splash
Moody welcomes World Trade Center steel
Moultrie council issues information on Peterson shooting
No decision in Johnson clemency hearing
No decision on Johnson clemency request
NY fireman delivers World Trade Center steel
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Ray Johnson's last stop before execution
School bus hit by car in Lowndes Co.
Simulator teaches combat
Soilberry murder conviction appeal fails
'Stand off' ends peacefully
Suspect in custody for Cordele murder
T-SPLOST tax will be on July ballot
Thieves use sledgehammer to break into store

 

Wednesday 10/5/2011
11th Circuit Court hears Phoebe's case
17-year-old teen charged with overnight stabbing in Albany
Albany gets first female student rabbi
APD searches for shooting suspects
Archbold Northside holds "poker run"
Awake Blazers head to Ouachita Baptist
Butterfly Kisses helps out attacked Autistic man
Deputy's cruiser catches fire
Dougherty DA asks high court to overturn Lockette
Edwards will not appeal GA high court ruling
Fired farmworkers sue Colquitt Co. company
Fluoride critical in child development
Four service flags go missing
HB 87 is costing Georgia big bucks
High Court leaves Lockette stay in force
Indians ready for big game at Thomasville
Investigation continues into fatal fire
Is today your birthday? You're not alone
MCLB kicks off Domestic Violence Awareness Month
Missing Jeff Davis teen found murdered
Murder for Hire plot foiled by hot rod
Phoebe now conserving medicine
Plans set to improve Flint River
Purple Hurricanes knock off defending region champs
Rochelle man charged in beating death
State Ag Commissioner testifies before US Senate
Thomas Co. man killed by falling tree
Thomas Co. prepares for the worst
Three charged with selling synthetic marijuana
Turner Co. airport expansion raises controversy

 

Tuesday 10/4/2011
65th Annual Exchange Club Fair starts in November
Albany artist to release fourth album
Albany electric bills to climb
Albany judge agrees to anger management
Apple unveils new iPhone 4S
Atl couple offers $10k for Bubba's return
Baseball legend Paul Eames passes away
City of Albany workers will pay more for health insurance
Cleaning Up: City to demolish 25 dilapidated homes
Cook community participates in school bus accident exercise
Darton's Tuten wins in Valdosta
Digging Deeper: Johnson's stay
Early Co. commissioners approve loan for private company
Florida man recovers after bear mauls him
GSW golf wins third fall tournament
Hunter attacked by wounded bear
Johnson execution stayed with one day to spare
Johnson's defense will get to see confidential informant info.
Lakeland man in custody of federal agents
Lawnmower ride ends with arrest
Lockette grants Johnson execution stay
Man dragged off lawnmower, arrested
Man stabbed outside NW Albany apartment
Operation Migration
Phoebe soon to require flu shots
Reward offered in attack of Albany man
Sheriff promotes unity with BBQ
South Georgia canning company gets new building
Stars and Stripes Baseball comes to Georgia
SWAT members receive outside training
U. S. Senate hearing- Testimony of Gary W. Black
Victim's family wants funeral help
Who stole Bubba the bulldog?

 

Friday 10/7/2011
Albany bus terminal passes another hurdle
Another big bear killed in South GA
APD issues alert for Long John SIlver's shooting
APD: King is not our man
Candlelight vigil for wreck victim
CDC: Head injuries rose 60% in past decade
Chambliss, Isakson named "Taxpayer Hero" by watchdog group
Dougherty County Police warn of car and home break ins
Fans gear up for Valdosta and Lowndes game
Funeral set for three children killed in fire
GA trucker leads Texas cops on 20-mile chase
Get ready for the 100 Mile Peanut Pickin' Yard Sale
Lawsuit against city of Albany dismissed
Man wanted for questioning in armed robbery
Many try out for Alltel casting call
Mortgage rates are down...again
Neighborhoods gather to discuss housing developments
New immigration law could affect us all
Phoebe celebrates 100 years with keynote speaker
Pink Treadmill for Breast Cancer
Rapper brings positive message to Albany youth
School police raid used book store
SWAT team graduation ceremony held
The United Way holds its Day of Caring
Thomasville man ordered to pay after scamming tornado victims
U.S. Senator Saxby Chambliss gets tops marks for cutting waste
Winnersville Classic a rivalry like no other
Winnersville gears up for historic clash

 

Saturday 10/8/2011
1 killed in Brooks Co. plane crash
Albany man hosts voter registration drive
Jimmy Carter opens exhibit
Lane shocks ASU, VSU rolls by Ouachita Baptist
Law enforcement mingles with community
Liberty House hosts Pearls and Possibilities Gala
Marine surprise homecoming
Ward six candidates hold open forum

Sunday 10/9/2011

Lady Cougars claim region 1-AAA softball title!
Plane crash kills Florida man

Monday 10/10/2011

A semi truck crash sends one woman to Emergency Room
Albany blog buys the Albany Journal
APD looking for second shooting suspect
Bishop Hartmayer will be chief shepherd
Buffalo Wild Wing construction begins
Car struck by a train in Smithville
Darton plans for more dorms
Debit card users beware at the pump
Digging deeper: Do we need to fear hairy, crazy ants?
Group asks Albany community to organize to fight crime
Hot coals blamed for house fire
How skydiving could raise state healthcare rates
Landfill gas project earns honors for MCLB
Leaky roof causes N'side students to be evacuated
Nobles hopes to get early start at Valdosta State
One arrested, another sought in Colquitt Co. murder
One suspect charged in Albany Long John Silver shooting
Pay your mortgage with your retirement fund
Pilot remains hospitalized after plane crash
Police continue investigating wreck in Valdosta
Police offer amnesty in Bubba's return
Political blog buys The Albany Journal
Pre-paid cell phone fee to help Dougherty Co. 911 center
Shooting suspect turns himself in to APD
Should we celebrate Columbus Day?
Two killed in Irwin County crash
Two projects could create million dollar impact in Albany
Valdosta crash leaves 2 dead
VSU's Cochran awarded for career day against Ouachita Baptist
West bound traffic snarled on Bypass

Tuesday 10/11/2011

$5,000 reward in unsolved homicide
Albany mayoral candidates meet with Rotary Club
Albany State concludes emergency response drill
Albany woman wins national gym contest
Burglar nabbed at Tifton ATV dealership
Camilla gets new city manager
Chambliss praises FBI for foiling bizarre terror plot
Courageous continues good box office
East Albany bank held up
East Albany Credit Union robbed at gunpoint
Ellis twins provide one-two power for Lady Rams
GA. pre-k teachers leave to avoid pay cuts
Hundreds attend Wild Game fundraiser
JobLink fair draws a crowd
Leesburg singer's third album goes gold
March in Cuthbert: Demonstrators call for justice
MCLB says no layoffs this month
Meet Valdosta and Lake Park candidates
Moody AFB releases photos of A-10 recovery
Moody releases crash recovery photos
N'side Elementary still closed for repairs
One killed in Baker Co. truck crash
Panthers ready for new season, new league
Pumpkins expected to be fine this fall
Rear-end wreck kills Baker Co. man
Take a walk on the wild side
Universities may see full funding
VSU students help migrant farm workers
Who's footing the bill for new Welcome Signs
Year passes since deadly bee attack

Wednesday 10/12/2011

120 volt live wire fixed by Water Gas and Light

Aluminum grates stolen from Albany storm drain stations

Auburn cleared by NCAA

Authorities search for drug suspect

Bank robbery photos released

Beasley named interim CVB director

Clean up the Flint River

Cooper Building sold, part to be torn down

Cooper Tire Plant Sold

Cooper Tire Plant Sold $8.5 Million

Darton soccer drops to #2

Digging Deeper: Stolen school books cost system thousands

Doctors use their hands for more than healing

Dougherty students enjoy local produce

GBI hands over report, plan revealed to deal with teacher losses

Georgia Governor Headed to Asia

Ginning time for "King Cotton"

Governor Deal tours expanded Tifton Lab

Healthy Patriots ready for Crisp County showdown

Hit and run suspect caught

Honey Prairie fire continues to smolder

It is must win time for Albany State

Kids learn fire safety

Marijuana Found Suspect Busted

OSHA cites company building Tifton restaurant

Phobia will haunt you at Wild Adventures

Robbery Photos Released

Specialists investigate A-10 crash

Tifton haunted house guarantees a scare

Two teens accused of killing whooping cranes

Valdosta pulls off Winnersville comeback

Thursday 10/13/2011

A new shooting and gun training center is now open South Georgia

Albany Tech turns recipes into money for cancer

ARC hosts 33rd annual awards banquet

Blazers ready for GSC opener

Check fraudsters wanted by police

Chehaw hosts 15th Annual Walk on the Wild Side

Cole Brothers Circus headed to Valdosta

Deer Season means more wrecks

Digging Deeper: Food Shortage in Southwest Georgia

Economy dampers construction industry

Eleven Atlanta educators lose licenses in cheating probe

Fallen tree blocks road

Georgia gun licenses to get a new look

Lady Rams face must win Friday

Missing Virginia woman not missing but on the run

Monroe's McMillian savors special touchdown

Non-profit looks for helping hands

Phillip Bevard is back in Thomasville

Redistricting meeting, voters were a no-show

Shock at the checkout, food prices climb

Shooting Center Opens with Movie Star on Hand

South Georgia ready for IPhone 4S

Stolen money or mismanagement in Arlington

Thomas Co. hires Ag Ext. Agent

Valdosta man charged with killing wife

Valdosta woman found dead in her home

Vote online to fight breast cancer

What's the key to improving Georgia's unemployment rate?

Wild driver hits four cars and bus stop, TWICE

You shall not steal the Lord's AC

Friday 10/14/2011

A college degree is key to enhancing your chance for a job

Albany gets own New Years Eve drop

Albany Health Care walks for Alzheimer's

Albany heart walk hosted by Ray Knight

Albany home invasion at gunpoint

Albany Mayoral candidate forum planned

Albany Police warn of bank fraud scam

Albany Police warn of scam

Arlington leaders deny allegation that they misspent funds

Deadline nears on Heritage House

Decatur Co. drives through the flu

Georgia Public Service Commission fights energy tax

Jackets host Northside in 1-AAAA showdown

Judge denies money in Stocking Strangler case

Lace up your sneakers to raise funds for heart research

Lady Rams season ends in extra innings

Lines not long for new I-phone 4s in Albany

Occupy Valdosta protests issues

Occupy Valdosta underway

Ray City man arrested after bizarre encounter with police

Shriners, Darton open House of Horrors

Shriners-Darton House of Horrors opens Friday Night

South Georgia car dealer latest victim of theft ring

St. Patrick's holding fundraiser

TU hosts Alzheimer's Walk

Valdosta Police arrest murder suspect

VSU's Helfer inducted into high school Hall of Fame

Why did the gator cross the road?

Saturday 10/15/2011

30th annual car show at Albany Mall

Albany walks for heart disease

Blazers "Pierce" Tigers

GA Republican's train grassroots

Lee County church hosts Youth Jam

Rams hold off Morehouse, take over division lead

Rollin for Ta-Ta's Fundraiser big hit

Sunday 10/16/2011

Darton soccer teams score 25 combined goals in two wins over Andrew

Jehovah's witnesses pack Civic center

Man steals police uniforms from dry cleaners

Monday 10/17/2011

4 charged in 43 car break ins

Albany duplex fire intentionally set

Albany hotels filling up, thanks to Expo

Albany Municipal Court in need of help

Autopsy results revealed in woman's murder

Car Donated for Driver's Ed

Darton's Campbell one of the nation's top forwards

Dougherty Murder Conviction Upheld

Dr. Parker named to Governor's commission

Early voting begins in Albany

Expo boosts south Georgia economy

Founders of The Father's Kitchen looking for new home

Help boost economy and win a boat

Hey there Mr. Postman

McRae and Pierce take home POW honors

Moody AFB Issues Gunnery and Bombing Notice

New tractor technology debuts at Expo

Noles' head coach "Tricky" Williams may be headed to HOF

Second arrest in Colquitt Co. slaying

Should new Albany bridge get civil rights leader's name?

Spineymussel Endangered in South Georgia

Sunbelt Expo features irrigation technology

SWGTC awards $40K in scholarships

Teens arrested in Albany store robbery

Texas' drought boosts GA farmers

Thrush Aircraft partners with Canadian service

Top farmers honored in Valdosta

VSU game to be seen nationally

Tuesday 10/18/2011

2 nabbed in Crisp Co. guns theft

Albany businesswoman fears for her safety

Albany Church group urges Haiti orphanage be closed

Albany State ready to Rumble in the Swamp

Cook Co. inmate escapes in stolen truck

Cotton farmers hustle to beat the rain

Darton hoops getting ready for Henry's first season

Dougherty Co. Deputy disciplined for gun action

Georgia Agriculture is now a permanent building at Expo

Jake Owen coming to Sasser, big names promised at Civic Center

Lady Rams fall to Benedict

Mayoral candidates improperly filed campaign finance disclosures

Mayoral candidates square off in forum

North Carolina farmer wins Farmer of the Year

R. B. Wright elementary is full of Glee

Sign a bible for a soldier

Some teachers/administrators need subpoenas to talk

Something for everyone at Sunbelt Expo

Son of Albany Civil Rights leader fights for memorial

Southwestern hosts state benefit fair

Students evacuated due to bomb threat

Sumter Humane Society Animal Shelter Temp. closed

Sylvester Police Officer honored for wearing bulletproof vest

T'ville jewel thieves leave diamond trail

Tift deputies crash while working a wreck

Worth Co. man wanted by Dougherty Co. Police

Wednesday 10/19/2011

6 APD officers promoted

76 Year Old on Oxygen Charged in 1970 Murder

A compromise to Old Dawson Road widening project?

Albany businesses receive honor at awards breakfast

Albany car dealers say thefts on the rise

Albany Church uses toilets for good cause

Albany-Dougherty Co. EDC shows off new website

Archold offers simple spinal fracture treatment

Beef prices continue to rise

Bogus $100 Bills in Albany

Broad Ave. Bridge project gets the nod from engineers

Conventions are boosting Albany's revenue, helping taxpayers

Cook County Inmate Barry Schaal is still on the run

CRCT investigation targets emails between teachers, admin.

CRCT Investigators in two more Dougherty schools

Domestic violence awareness raised with T-shirts

Illegal gaming machines seized in Americus

Mayor Adams gives nod to Hubbard

More Albany Recreation Department air conditioners stripped

Newspaper workers laid off

Patriots region run off to a good start

Publix coming to Tifton

Randolph-Southern softball heads to state finals

Representative speaks on unemployment

SEC suspends 2 UGA players

Sunbelt Expo deals with weather problems

T'ville internet cafe reopens

Thief Wanted in Three South Georgia Counties Gives Up

Time to check the heating system

Vikings, Trojans, Hornets face game 3

Visitor numbers in Albany are up, along with hotel occupancy

Weather affects Expo attendance

Thursday 10/20/2011

Albany Crips gang members indicted for a second time

Albany looks to Hollywood for help in removing an eyesore

Ashburn gets water back

Blazers battle #1Delta State Saturday

Do you know this man? Turn him in and get some cash!

Don't you dare cross these two ladies

Fishermen can earn money and help hungry

Gadhafi possibly captured and wounded or dead

Georgia's unemployment rate rises

Global logistics discussed at Darton

GSW golf moves up in polls

Heritage House on way to foreclosure, along with debt

Job seekers optimistic as unemployment rate rises

Log truck overturns in Lake Park

Merging schools issue turns into battle

More counterfeit $100 bills passed at Albany stores

Neighbors react to elderly woman's murder arrest

Patriots Green tackles the opposition

Police find counterfeit bills in Walmart

Rams roll by Dougherty

Randolph-Southern finishes state runner-up

Representative tours Clinical Campus

Roping demos draw big crowds at Expo

Sherwood cites economy, state regulations for closing day care

Sit down for a creative conversation

Southeast Bulloch rallies to beat Cook

Sunbelt Expo demonstrates technology

T'ville police offer car seat checks

Thomas Co. wells test high for arsenic

Two high school students indicted for rapes in their schools

Vacant building on fire

Young voters get a lesson in E-SPLOST

Friday 10/21/2011

Abandoned Dawson car has suspicious cargo

Airman's son raises awareness for children of the fallen

Albany Police investigate early morning stabbing

Angel Tree gives Christmas to less fortunate

Arrest made in Albany counterfeit $100 bills

Bogus bill bandit behind bars

Braves name Greg Walker hitting coach

Diesel thieves caught in the act

Family fun day coming to Albany

Firearms deer season gets underway

Firefighters wear pink, firefighter of the year named

Lawyers have conflict with death penalty hearing

Lowndes Elderly woman Shackled in 40 year old Texas Murder

Marines ready to collect Toys For Tots

Oktoberfest in Albany Saturday

Old storage tank caught on fire

Owners appeal ruling on demolition of the Heritage House

Patriots go for first place against Cairo

Phoebe employees learn to eat healthy on the run

President Carter and Thomas the Tank Engine

Rachel's Challenge comes to Albany

TCCHS student named to Advisory Council

Two dead from carbon monoxide poisoning

Westover High hosts 'Pink-Out'
 

Saturday 10/21/2011

Albany State rumbles to win over Clark

BMX race in Chehaw

Phoebe fights Cancer with a Fork

Rivers Alive on the Flint

Shots fired outside Monroe High School

Three gunmen sought in E. Albany robbery

Westover rape suspect back on football field

Powered by Frankly