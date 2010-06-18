Read the Stay-Cation Prize Promotion Rules

1. Promotion Description. This promotion is sponsored by [WALB-TV 1709 Stuart Ave. Albany, GA 31707; Lake Blackshear Resort and Golf Club 2459 –H US Hwy 280 W, Cordele, GA 31015, Wild Adventures Water and Theme Park 3766 Clyattville Road, Valdosta, GA 31601, Med Spa of Americus 922 Jefferson Street, Americus, GA 31709, Chehaw Park 105 Philema Road, Albany, GA] ("Sponsor(s)"). The promotion begins at [June 19, 2010 12:00AM] and ends at [August 11, 2010 12:00AM]. Entries must be received by [August 11, 2010 12:00AM]. Promotion is void where prohibited. By entering, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these promotion rules.
2. Eligibility. No purchase necessary to enter or win. This promotion is open only to legal U.S. residents of [Georgia], who are 18 years of age or older at the time of entry. Employees and immediate family members of employees of Raycom Media, Inc., [WALB]-TV, [Lake Blackshear Resort and Golf Club, Wild Adventures Water and Theme Park, Med Spa of Americus, Chehaw Park], and their respective parent companies, affiliates, subsidiaries, agents, and their advertising and production agencies are not eligible to participate in this promotion. Only one entry per [ household ] will be accepted, and multiple entries will be disqualified.
3. How to Enter. There are [2] ways to enter this promotion. Beginning at [June 19, 2010 12:00AM], individuals can log on to www.[walbhomes.com]and complete the online entry form. Individuals can also enter by obtaining an entry form at sponsor locations [Lake Blackshear Resort and Golf Club 2459 –H US Hwy 280 W, Cordele, GA 31015, Wild Adventures Water and Theme Park 3766 Clyattville Road, Valdosta, GA 31601, Med Spa of Americus 922 Jefferson Street, Americus, GA 31709, Chehaw Park 105 Philema Road, Albany, GA] Entries must be received by [August 11, 2010 12:00 AM] in order to qualify. All entries become the property of Sponsor(s), and Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to use any information submitted by entrants.
Entries must be filled out completely and legibly in order to qualify, and will be void if they are, in whole or in part, incomplete, illegible, damaged, irregular, counterfeit, altered, or obtained through theft or fraud. No mechanically reproduced, software-generated or other automated multiple entries are permitted. Sponsor(s) is/are not responsible for lost, late, illegible, misdirected or mutilated entries, including due to transmission, technical, and/or network failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any hardware or software (whether originating with sender or Sponsor(s)), telephonic failures, human error, or any other error or malfunction. For online entries, the authorized account holder of the e-mail address submitted at time of entry will be considered the entrant. An "authorized account holder" shall mean the natural person assigned to such e-mail account by the Internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with such e-mail account. A potential winner may be requested to provide proof that he or she is the authorized account holder of the e-mail address associated with a winning entry.
Entrants agree not to upload, post or transmit any materials which contain any computer viruses, Easter eggs, worms, Trojan Horses or other harmful component or programming routines that are intended to damage, detrimentally interfere with, surreptitiously intercept or expropriate any system, data or personal information. Any attempt to deliberately damage any web site or undermine the operation of the promotion is a violation of criminal and civil laws, and Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to seek damages from any person who makes such attempt(s).
Entry materials that have been tampered with or altered are void. Any questions regarding the number of entries submitted by an individual or the authorized account holder of an e-mail address shall be determined by Sponsor(s) in its/their sole discretion, and Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to disqualify any entries by persons determined to be tampering with or abusing any aspect of the promotion.
4. Prize(s). [Golf for 2 at Lake Blackshear Resort and Golf Club $45/player, Wild Adventures Water & Theme Park Admission to Park for 4 $45.99/person, Chehaw Park Admission to Park for 4 $8.25/person, Med Spa of Americus facials for 2 $85.00/person; there will be 4 separate drawings for prizes throughout contest dates- each drawing will include golf for 2 at Lake Blackshear Golf and Resort, Admission for 4 to Wild Adventures, Admission for 4 to Chehaw Park, Facials for 2 from Med Spa of Americus; Wild Adventures Admission for 4 Expiration Date 01/02/11, Chehaw Park Admission for 4 Expiration Date 12/31/10, Lake Blackshear Golf for 2 Expiration Date 12/31/10, Med Spa Facials for 2 Expiration Date 12/31/10 ]
5. How the Prizes are Awarded. [There will be 4 drawings throughout contest Dates. Drawing dates are 06/30/10, 07/14/10, 07/28/10, and 08/11/10. Winners will be contacted by phone and pick-up arrangements will be made at that time.]
6. Odds of Winning. The odds of winning depend on the number of entries received.
7. Conditions of Acceptance of Prize. Driver's license or other appropriate picture identification is required to claim a prize. The winner(s), travel companion(s), and/or any other persons necessary will be required to execute and return a release and affidavit of eligibility within [15] days of prize notification, or the prize will be forfeited. A winner must take possession of his or her prize by [06/30/10 winner by COB on 07/07/10, 07/14/10 winner by COB on 07/21/10, 07/28/10 winner by COB on 08/04/10, and 08/11/10 winner by COB on 08/18/10] or the prize will be forfeited.
Winner(s) will be solely responsible for any and all local, state, and federal taxes, as well as license and registration fees incurred by participating in the promotion, including, but not limited to, transportation costs, gratuities and other items of an incidental nature. [WALB]-TV will report any individual winnings over $600 (in cash or fair market value of goods or services) in a one year period to the Internal Revenue Service. Winner(s) will receive a Form 1099 from [WALB]-TV if [WALB]-TV reports any winnings to the Internal Revenue Service. Prize(s) may not be exchanged for cash or any other consideration.
Each winner agrees to the use of his or her name and likeness in publicity without any additional compensation, except where prohibited by law. By entering this promotion, each winner acknowledges that [WALB]-TV, and all other sponsors and venues, have the right to publicize and broadcast each winner's name, voice, and likeness, the fact that he or she won, and all matters incidental thereto.
8. Limitation on Liability. By entering this promotion, each entrant forever discharges and releases Sponsor(s), its/their parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, and their respective directors, officers, employees, and agents from any and all liability, claims, causes of action, suits, and demands of any kind arising from or in connection with the promotion, including, without limitation, responsibility for property damage, loss of life, or personal injury resulting from or in connection with participating in the promotion or from or in connection with use or receipt of the prize(s), however caused.
9. Sponsor's Reservation of Rights. These official rules are subject to modification by [WALB]-TV. In the event of a dispute, all decisions made by [WALB]-TV are final and binding. Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right, in its/their sole discretion, to disqualify any person who tampers with the entry process or the operation of Sponsor's/Sponsors' web site(s), or who otherwise acts in violation of these official rules. Sponsor(s) further reserve(s) the right, in its/their sole discretion, to cancel, terminate, or modify this promotion if, for any reason, the promotion is not capable of completion as planned, including due to infection by computer virus, technical corruption, force majeure, or non-authorized human intervention that compromises or affects the administration, fairness, integrity, security, or proper conduct of the promotion.
10. List of Winners. For a list of winners, send a self-addressed stamped envelope to [WALB-TV 1709 Stuart Ave. Albany, GA 31707] or visit the website at [www.walbhomes.com] between [06/30/10 – 08/13/10]