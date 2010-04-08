Farmer's Forecast

A cooler start end with tons of sun, low humidity and seasonable warmth. Another cool start comes Wednesday with a bigger warm-up. Rain chances quickly rise overnight into Thursday. Widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected Thursday. A few storms could be strong and an isolated storm might turn severe. There's a Marginal Risk for Severe storms. Winds will also increase and stay up through Friday. By then skies clear and temperatures drop. Highs may struggle to reach 70 degrees in spots. Morning lows tumble into the upper 40s Saturday. A gradual warming trend gets us into the lower 80s early next week.