Sesame Street Live: Elmo Super Heroes Contest Rules

May 13, 2009 at 5:41 PM EST - Updated September 18 at 10:55 AM

1. Promotion Description. This promotion is sponsored by WALB-TV 1709 Stuart Avenue, Albany, GA, 31707, Turner's Budget Furniture store locations1601 N. Slappey Blvd Albany, GA 31707and Sesame Workshop, One Lincoln Plaza, New York, New York, 10023 ("Sponsor(s)"). The promotion begins at 12:00am November 29,2011 and ends at 11:00am December 5, 2011. Entries must be received by 11:00am December 5, 2011. Promotion is void where prohibited. By entering, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these promotion rules.

2. Eligibility. No purchase necessary to enter or win. This promotion is open only to legal U.S. residents of the following counties in the station's viewing area: Atkinson, Baker, Ben Hill, Berrien, Brooks, Calhoun, Clay, Clinch, Coffee, Colquitt, Cook, Crisp, Decatur, Dougherty, Early, Grady, Irwin, Lanier, Lee, Lowndes, Miller, Mitchell, Seminole, Sumter, Terrell, Thomas, Tift, Turner, Wilcox, and Worth who are 18 years of age or older at the time of entry (parents are asked to enter for underage children). Employees and immediate family members of employees of Raycom Media, Inc., WALB-TV, Turner's Budget Furniture and Sesame Workshop, and their respective parent companies, affiliates, subsidiaries, agents, and their advertising and production agencies are not eligible to participate in this promotion. Only one entry per individual will be accepted, and multiple entries will be disqualified.

3. How to Enter. There are 2 ways to enter this promotion. Beginning at 12:00am November 29, 2011, individuals can log on to www.walb.com and print the online entry form or pick one up from one of the Turner's Budget Furniture . Completed entry forms can be dropped off at any of the Turner's Budget Furniture locations listed online or they can be mailed to WALB, Attention Meagan Franklin, 1709 Stuart Avenue Albany, GA  31707.  Entries must be received by 11:00am December 5, 2011 in order to qualify. All entries become the property of Sponsor(s), and Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to use any information submitted by entrants.

Entries must be filled out completely and legibly in order to qualify, and will be void if they are, in whole or in part, incomplete, illegible, damaged, irregular, counterfeit, altered, or obtained through theft or fraud. No mechanically reproduced, software-generated or other automated multiple entries are permitted. Sponsor(s) is/are not responsible for lost, late, illegible, misdirected or mutilated entries, including due to transmission, technical, and/or network failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any hardware or software (whether originating with sender or Sponsor(s)), telephonic failures, human error, or any other error or malfunction. For online entries, the authorized account holder of the e-mail address submitted at time of entry will be considered the entrant. An "authorized account holder" shall mean the natural person assigned to such e-mail account by the Internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with such e-mail account. A potential winner may be requested to provide proof that he or she is the authorized account holder of the e-mail address associated with a winning entry.

Entrants agree not to upload, post or transmit any materials which contain any computer viruses, Easter eggs, worms, Trojan Horses or other harmful component or programming routines that are intended to damage, detrimentally interfere with, surreptitiously intercept or expropriate any system, data or personal information. Any attempt to deliberately damage any web site or undermine the operation of the promotion is a violation of criminal and civil laws, and Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to seek damages from any person who makes such attempt(s).

Entry materials that have been tampered with or altered are void. Any questions regarding the number of entries submitted by an individual or the authorized account holder of an e-mail address shall be determined by Sponsor(s) in its/their sole discretion, and Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to disqualify any entries by persons determined to be tampering with or abusing any aspect of the promotion.

4. Prize(s). 4 winners will be selected from the coloring sheets submitted. The winning children will receive a pre-party at the Albany Civic Center for a meet and greet to meet and have pictures taken with Sesame Street Live characters, and a family 4-pack of tickets to the opening night of Sesame Street Live: Elmo Super Heroes December 6, 2011.  No prize may be exchanged for cash, transferred, or assigned.  Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize, in which case a prize of equal or greater value will be awarded.

5. How the Prizes are Awarded. Winners will be selected based on the sponsors' selections of the best colored pictures according to age group. In the case of a tie, the judges will solicit a tie-breaking vote from a representative of WALB-TV. Winners will be notified by phone and/or email.

6. Odds of Winning. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

7. Conditions of Acceptance of Prize. Driver's license or other appropriate picture identification of the parent/guardian of the winning child is required to claim a prize. A winner must take possession of his or her prize by December 6th before 5pm or the prize will be forfeited.

Winner(s) will be solely responsible for any and all local, state, and federal taxes, as well as license and registration fees incurred by participating in the promotion, transportation costs, gratuities and other items of an incidental nature. WALB-TV will report any individual winnings over $600 (in cash or fair market value of goods or services) in a one year period to the Internal Revenue Service. Winner(s) will receive a Form 1099 from WALB-TV if WALB-TV reports any winnings to the Internal Revenue Service. Prize(s) may not be exchanged for cash or any other consideration.

Each winner agrees to the use of his or her name and likeness in publicity without any additional compensation, except where prohibited by law. By entering this promotion, each winner acknowledges that WALB-TV, and all other sponsors and venues, have the right to publicize and broadcast each winner's name, voice, and likeness, the fact that he or she won, and all matters incidental thereto.

8. Limitation on Liability. By entering this promotion, each entrant forever discharges and releases Sponsor(s), its/their parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, and their respective directors, officers, employees, and agents from any and all liability, claims, causes of action, suits, and demands of any kind arising from or in connection with the promotion, including, without limitation, responsibility for property damage, loss of life, or personal injury resulting from or in connection with participating in the promotion or from or in connection with use or receipt of the prize(s), however caused.

9. Sponsor's Reservation of Rights. These official rules are subject to modification by WALB-TV. In the event of a dispute, all decisions made by WALB-TV are final and binding. Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right, in its/their sole discretion, to disqualify any person who tampers with the entry process or the operation of Sponsor's/Sponsors' web site(s), or who otherwise acts in violation of these official rules. Sponsor(s) further reserve(s) the right, in its/their sole discretion, to cancel, terminate, or modify this promotion if, for any reason, the promotion is not capable of completion as planned (including, but not limited to, for the following reasons: infection by computer virus, technical corruption, force majeure, or non-authorized human intervention that compromises or affects the administration, fairness, integrity, security, or proper conduct of the promotion).

10. List of Winners. For a list of winners, send a self-addressed stamped envelope to Meagan Franklin, 1709 Stuart Avenue, Albany, GA 31721 or visit the website at www.walb.com between December 6th and December 15th. 