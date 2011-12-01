Sesame Street Live: Super Heroes

May 13, 2009 at 5:27 PM EST - Updated September 18 at 10:55 AM

Sesame Street Live will be at the Albany Civic Center December 6th and 7th. Please click on the Ticketmaster link (under Elmo) for show times.

Attention Parents! Sesame Street, WALB, and Turner's Budget Furniture want to give you and your family a chance to win a family four-pack of tickets to see Sesame Street Live: Elmo Super Heroes, as well as other exciting prizes!

Here is what you and your family could win:

  • A family four-pack of tickets to see Sesame Street Live:  Elmo Super Heroes on opening night December 6th at 7pm.
  • A pre-show meet and greet party at 6pm, 1 hour before the show.  There will be pizza, drinks, and cookies and winners will be able to meet the Sesame Street characters and take pictures with them.

How to Enter

  • Kids 12 years old and under can color the Sesame Street Live contest picture that can either be printed off below or picked up at one of the Turner's Budget Furniture locations. All entries must include the name, address, and phone number (email optional) to be valid.
  • All entries can either be turned in by mail Attention to:  Meagan Franklin, WALB, 1709 Stuart Avenue, Albany, GA  31707 or they can be dropped off at one of the following Turner's Budget Furniture locations:

Budget Furniture Store Albany
1601 N. Slappey Blvd
Albany, GA 31707
Phone: 229-432-7773

Budget Furniture Store Tifton
621 5th St. East
Tifton, GA 31794
Phone: 229-382-1333

Budget Furniture Store Moultrie
575 Veterans Parkway North
Moultrie, GA 31768
Phone: 229-985-6916

Budget Furniture Store Valdosta
3395 North Valdosta Road
Valdosta, GA 31602
Phone: 229-249-0181

Budget Furniture Store Tallahassee-
Thomasville
2151 US HWY 319 South
Thomasville, GA 31792
Phone: 229-377-1060

  

Click here to print the online coloring sheet

All entries must be received by 11am on Monday December 5th.

Four winners will be drawn the same day at noon and notified by phone and/or email provided on the coloring contest picture.

 