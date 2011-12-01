Sesame Street Live: Super Heroes

Sesame Street Live will be at the Albany Civic Center December 6th and 7th. Please click on the Ticketmaster link (under Elmo) for show times.
Attention Parents! Sesame Street, WALB, and Turner's Budget Furniture want to give you and your family a chance to win a family four-pack of tickets to see Sesame Street Live: Elmo Super Heroes, as well as other exciting prizes!
Here is what you and your family could win:
- A family four-pack of tickets to see Sesame Street Live: Elmo Super Heroes on opening night December 6th at 7pm.
- A pre-show meet and greet party at 6pm, 1 hour before the show. There will be pizza, drinks, and cookies and winners will be able to meet the Sesame Street characters and take pictures with them.
How to Enter
- Kids 12 years old and under can color the Sesame Street Live contest picture that can either be printed off below or picked up at one of the Turner's Budget Furniture locations. All entries must include the name, address, and phone number (email optional) to be valid.
- All entries can either be turned in by mail Attention to: Meagan Franklin, WALB, 1709 Stuart Avenue, Albany, GA 31707 or they can be dropped off at one of the following Turner's Budget Furniture locations:
Click here to print the online coloring sheet
All entries must be received by 11am on Monday December 5th.
Four winners will be drawn the same day at noon and notified by phone and/or email provided on the coloring contest picture.