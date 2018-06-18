Dougherty Co. Commissioners cancel Lee Co. hospital CON lawsuit - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Dougherty Co. Commissioners cancel Lee Co. hospital CON lawsuit

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
Dougherty Co. Commissioners dismissed their own lawsuit against the Georgia Department of Community Health after months of cumulative litigation. Commissioners filed a notice of the voluntary dismissal Monday in Fulton County court, canceling the lawsuit.

