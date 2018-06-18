Dougherty Co. employment turnover rate rising - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Dougherty Co. employment turnover rate rising

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
Dougherty County Commissioners are concerned about the high turnover rate among county employees. On Monday commissioners learned from Interim County Administrator, Mike McCoy, that for the 2018 calendar year the employee turnover rate is trending at 24%, or nearly one-quarter of employees leaving.

