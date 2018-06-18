Monday - 'Until it Happens' pt. 2 - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Monday - 'Until it Happens' pt. 2

The conversation continues with Jason Pollet, creator of the stage play "Until it Happens," being presented this Saturday at the Rylander. He goes into more detail about the plot and the message of the play, and how he hopes it will inspire audience members to pursue their own dreams. You will also learn about some of the local talent that will be featured during this special evening of family-friendly entertainment. 

