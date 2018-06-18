Monday - 'Until it Happens' pt. 1 - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Monday - 'Until it Happens' pt. 1

Karla welcomes a multi-talented gentleman who is visiting our studio for the first time, playwright, actor and director Jason Pollet. He talks about his journey to becoming a writer, and his production coming up this weekend at the Rylander Theatre in Americus. We also learn about the Jason Pollet Helping Hands Foundation, and how everyone who attends this play is also helping the community. 

Powered by Frankly