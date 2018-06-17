Juneteenth celebration to be held Saturday

Tuesday, June 19, marks Juneteenth. Juneteenth commemorates the ending of slavery in the United States on June 19, 1865. This is when Union soldiers informed slaves in Texas that they were free, two and a half years after the passing of the Emancipation Proclamation.
