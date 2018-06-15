Friday - Men's Health Month: BPH facts - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Friday - Men's Health Month: BPH facts

June is Men's Health Month, and Dr. Scott Wendland of Albany Urology Clinic stopped by to put the spotlight on BPH, or Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia. He explains what this condition is and is not (hint: it is not cancer,) and he tells Karla all about the possible causes, symptoms and treatments for BPH. 

