Friday - Men's Health Month: BPH facts

June is Men's Health Month, and Dr. Scott Wendland of Albany Urology Clinic stopped by to put the spotlight on BPH, or Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia. He explains what this condition is and is not (hint: it is not cancer,) and he tells Karla all about the possible causes, symptoms and treatments for BPH.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.