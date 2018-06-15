Friday - Pediatric dentistry

Meet Thomasville's newest pediatric dentist, known to her young patients as "Dr. Jodi." She and Karla talk about many of the questions that parents might have, including how early should a child have his or her first visit to the dentist, and why it is important to treat baby teeth even though they are not permanent. Find out some fun ways you can prepare your child for that first dental appointment.
