Lowndes Co. school increases security measures

Lowndes County Superintendent Wes Taylor stated that the district took a hard look at the current safety plan after several school shootings nationwide.
As a result they decided it was time to step up security measures to continue to protect the lives of students, faculty and staffL
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.