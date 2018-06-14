Thursday - Big project at Post 30!

On June 20th, the American Legion Post 30 in Albany will undergo a major facelift in the form of lots of fresh paint, thanks to a grant from Home Depot, and a big group of volunteers. Karla's guests tell us about all the planning going into this renovation, and the very special absent friend to whom the project is dedicated.
