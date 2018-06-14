Thursday - Big project at Post 30! - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Thursday - Big project at Post 30!

On June 20th, the American Legion Post 30 in Albany will undergo a major facelift in the form of lots of fresh paint, thanks to a grant from Home Depot, and a big group of volunteers. Karla's guests tell us about all the planning going into this renovation, and the very special absent friend to whom the project is dedicated. 

Powered by Frankly