Thursday - 'Day with a Cop'

This is the 8th year for "Day with a Cop," hosted by the Albany Police Department and its many community partners. "Day with a Cop" is a great opportunity for everyone in the family to interact with law enforcement in a fun and friendly atmosphere. Expect food, games, face painting and even a bike giveaway.
