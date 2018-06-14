Thursday - 'Day with a Cop' - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Thursday - 'Day with a Cop'

This is the 8th year for "Day with a Cop," hosted by the Albany Police Department and its many community partners. "Day with a Cop" is a great opportunity for everyone in the family to interact with law enforcement in a fun and friendly atmosphere. Expect food, games, face painting and even a bike giveaway. 

Powered by Frankly