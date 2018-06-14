Sports Talk with Theo Dorsey, June 14 - Damien Gary

Ten is the magic number for Dougherty high school football these days. It's been a decade since they've last had a winning season. In that span, they've won a grand total of 10 wins. In February, the Trojans announced their 10th coach in the history of the program, Damien Gary. He is best known for his playing days as an electrifying returner for UGA from 99 to 03. He joins Sports Talk to talk Dougherty football in what will be his first head coaching job.