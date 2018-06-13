Colquitt County employees could see a significant pay raise

Over a half a million dollar pay raise for county employees in Colquitt County could happen if the proposed budget plan passes during Thursday's board meeting. The majority of the pay raise would benefit the sheriff's office, which makes up 40 percent of the overall county workforce.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.