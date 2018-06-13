Colquitt County employees could see a significant pay raise - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Colquitt County employees could see a significant pay raise

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
Connect

Over a half a million dollar pay raise for county employees in Colquitt County could happen if the proposed budget plan passes during Thursday's board meeting. The majority of the pay raise would benefit the sheriff's office, which makes up 40 percent of the overall county workforce.

Powered by Frankly