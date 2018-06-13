Albany Tech breaks ground on phase 2 of construction academy

Albany Technical College broke ground on phase two of its Carlton Construction Academy. Once the $4.9 million project is completed, the school will have space to add more areas of study to its already existing curriculum. Some of them include green building technology and renewable sustainable energy.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.