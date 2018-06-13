Albany Tech breaks ground on phase 2 of construction academy - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Albany Tech breaks ground on phase 2 of construction academy

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
Albany Technical College broke ground on phase two of its Carlton Construction Academy. Once the $4.9 million project is completed, the school will have space to add more areas of study to its already existing curriculum. Some of them include green building technology and renewable sustainable energy.

