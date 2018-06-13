Valdosta moves forward with fiscal budget

There are only a few more weeks before the new fiscal year starts and Valdosta city leaders are currently in the middle of a public budget hearing. They are trying to secure an official city budget for the 2018-2019 fiscal year.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.