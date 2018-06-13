Valdosta moves forward with fiscal budget - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Valdosta moves forward with fiscal budget

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
Connect

There are only a few more weeks before the new fiscal year starts and Valdosta city leaders are currently in the middle of a public budget hearing. They are trying to secure an official city budget for the 2018-2019 fiscal year.

Powered by Frankly