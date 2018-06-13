Burglars smash storefront in Albany, try to steal ATM - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Burglars smash storefront in Albany, try to steal ATM

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
Connect

Burglars used a stolen truck to ram the front of a West Albany gas station, trying to steal an ATM inside the convenience store. Albany police released surveillance photos of the burglary that happened early Monday morning.  

Powered by Frankly