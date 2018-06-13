Wednesday - Dog Days of Summer

Okay, you see a cat on our set with Karla and Tony Pilkerton of the Albany Humane Society, but the Summer Mega Adoption Event they have coming up in July is called "Dog Days of Summer." Get all the details here about this huge gathering of people and adoptable pets (dogs and cats!) from many area shelters. The cuddly guy with Tony is named "Talon" and he needs a good home too.
