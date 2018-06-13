Wednesday - The facts about hearing loss

Karla welcomes audiologist Julie Lambert of Albany ENT to the show. They discuss some of the causes of hearing loss, as well as the early symptoms that many people ignore, or simply don't notice. Julie also has some surprising facts concerning what group of people are diagnosed with hearing loss.
