Lowndes Co. sends out burning ordinance reminder - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Lowndes Co. sends out burning ordinance reminder

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
Connect

Summer is approaching and Lowndes County officials want to remind you of some important debris burning regulations now that the temperature is rising. Lowndes County sees an increase in grass fires during the summer when people decide to burn things that are not allowed to be burned such as trash or car parts.

Powered by Frankly