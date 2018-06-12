Tuesday - Phoebe's men's health events, pt. 1 - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Tuesday - Phoebe's men's health events, pt. 1

Our good friend Darrell Sabbs stops by to talk about a couple of ways that Phoebe is recognizing National Men's Health Week, which began on June 10. He says that typically men are not as good at taking care of themselves as women are, so it's important for Phoebe to host their Men's Health Fair where they offer free health screenings and the opportunity for attendees to learn how to live healthier lifestyles. 

