Valdosta Police Department searches for suspect in shooting

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
Valdosta police are looking for anyone in connection to a shooting that took place in the 2400 block of Knox drive Sunday night. Police responded to a call around 10:30 p.m. and found bullet holes in a house and a car.

