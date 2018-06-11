Coffee Co. Sheriff searches for this man - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Coffee Co. Sheriff searches for this man

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
The Coffee Co. Sheriff's Office is looking for William Franklin Goodwin. He has not maintained the requirements of his sex offender status, by moving from the home where he was registered without notifying the sheriff's office.

