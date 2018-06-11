Coffee Co. Sheriff searches for this man

The Coffee Co. Sheriff's Office is looking for William Franklin Goodwin. He has not maintained the requirements of his sex offender status, by moving from the home where he was registered without notifying the sheriff's office.
