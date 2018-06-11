Dougherty Co. considers raising property taxes

The financial advisers said this would provide employees with an incentive to work for the county. This also includes increasing the Dougherty County Sheriff's Office budget. Sheriff Kevin Sproul asked commissioners for more money in his budget. He's pleading for a 15 percent increase for the employees.
