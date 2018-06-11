Monday - Dancers and a back-to-school drive

Royal Grand Entertainment is an up-and-coming organization looking to bring action-packed and family fun-filled events to the Albany community. In keeping with their commitment to focus on local youth, they are presenting a Back to School Drive in the form of a benefit dance competition. Find out how you can support their efforts to make sure as many kids as possible have all the tools they need for a great start in the upcoming school year.
