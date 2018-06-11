Monday - Health screenings men should have - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Monday - Health screenings men should have

This week leading up to Father's Day is designated as Men's Health Week, so we invited Dr. Michael Monahan of Albany Urology Clinic to weigh in on important health issues for men. He talks about several important screenings: what they are, when they should be done, what they tell you and what follow-up might be indicated. 

Powered by Frankly