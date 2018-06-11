City of Valdosta to celebrate 'Maddie Day'

The Valdosta Police Department and a slew of other businesses have been working long and hard to help knock items off 13-year-old Maddie Pitts' bucket list. Pitts was recently diagnosed with a brain tumor and leukemia and told that she only had a few weeks left to live.
