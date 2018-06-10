Recovery search continues for missing kayaker at Lake Blackshear - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Recovery search continues for missing kayaker at Lake Blackshear

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
Sunday the search continued as crews continue looking for a man who hasn't been seen since his kayak overturned on Lake Blackshear, on Saturday afternoon.  While law enforcement don't want to name the victim at this time, we did speak with the man's wife who identifies him as Mark Lund.

