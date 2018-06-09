First responders search for missing kayaker on Lake Blackshear - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

First responders search for missing kayaker on Lake Blackshear

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
Several law enforcement agencies began a search Saturday afternoon for a missing kayaker on Lake Blackshear. According to Haley Little, a spokesperson for the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, a man, 38, was on a kayak in the area of Loren Williams Park, when the kayak flipped.

