First responders search for missing kayaker on Lake Blackshear

Several law enforcement agencies began a search Saturday afternoon for a missing kayaker on Lake Blackshear. According to Haley Little, a spokesperson for the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, a man, 38, was on a kayak in the area of Loren Williams Park, when the kayak flipped.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.