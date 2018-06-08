Dougherty Co. Coroner: 'We are seeing a trend similar to last ye - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Dougherty Co. Coroner: 'We are seeing a trend similar to last year'

Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler wants to make sure this year isn't a repeat of last year when it comes to crimes and homicides.
Powered by Frankly