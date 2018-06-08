Friday - The eyes have it! pt. 2

Tesia continues her conversation with Dr. Ortiz of the Valdosta Eye Center, and he has a message for our Spanish-speaking viewers to let them know he is always available to make their visits to the Eye Center easier. We also hear from optician Debbie Tomlinson, who talks about all of the services they offer, including eyeglass repairs with a smile, choosing the perfect frames to complement your style, and finding quality sunglasses to protect your precious peepers this summer.