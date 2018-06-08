Friday - The eyes have it! pt. 1

The topic today was your eyes, and why it is a very good idea to get those annual checkups! Optometrist Dr. Carlos Ortiz of the Valdosta Eye Center, explains not only how they test for and treat conditions that affect your vision, but that an eye exam is surprisingly effective at revealing problems with your overall health.
