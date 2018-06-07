Thursday - 'Libraries Rock!' - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Thursday - 'Libraries Rock!'

The librarians of the Lee County Library say "Libraries Rock!" This is more true than ever during the summer, when their special summer reading program is now underway. Today we heard from the presenter of a special program for the pre-school set called "Rockin' with Emmie." Get all the details on how to get your kids involved and excited about reading this summer. 

