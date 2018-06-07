Sports Talk with Theo Dorsey, June 7 - National Youth Sports Program

In 1975 the National Youth Sports Program debuted at Albany State University. Since then, the program has provided a free escape for kids right after they get out of school every year. The four-week program strives to continue the momentum kids received as they make their exodus from school while transitioning them into an active summer. The very man who executed the program, Robert Skinner, joins Sports Talk.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.