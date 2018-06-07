Police investigate after 17-year-old shot in hand - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
A 17-year old was shot in the hand Wednesday evening at an Albany hotel. According to police, it was an accidental shooting that happened when the teen was removing the clip, made a mistake and shot himself in the right hand. 

