Semi overturns on Liberty Bypass ramp off of Clark Avenue

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
A semi-truck hauling metal building trusses overturned Wednesday afternoon after leaving the Liberty Bypass. The Albany Police Department said it happened around 2:40 p.m. when the truck was negotiating the curve of the off-ramp, heading towards Clark Avenue.

