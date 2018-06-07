Semi overturns on Liberty Bypass ramp off of Clark Avenue

A semi-truck hauling metal building trusses overturned Wednesday afternoon after leaving the Liberty Bypass. The Albany Police Department said it happened around 2:40 p.m. when the truck was negotiating the curve of the off-ramp, heading towards Clark Avenue.
