Lowndes Co. helps fight mosquito increase

With the large amount of rainfall we have been experiencing in South Georgia, Lowndes County wants to help protect you from the increase of mosquitoes. Lowndes County's Public Works department is giving away free larvicide which targets mosquitoes in their immature stage of growth.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.