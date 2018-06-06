Lowndes Co. helps fight mosquito increase - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Lowndes Co. helps fight mosquito increase

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
Connect

With the large amount of rainfall we have been experiencing in South Georgia, Lowndes County wants to help protect you from the increase of mosquitoes. Lowndes County's Public Works department is giving away free larvicide which targets mosquitoes in their immature stage of growth.

Powered by Frankly